CANTON — When documentary film makers Stu Maddox and Joseph Applebaum were looking for a new project they surveyed people they had worked with on previous films about what the next big sleeper issue was. By a two-to-one margin, Mr. Applebaum said, the answer was loneliness.
On Oct. 26, the filmmakers were at SUNY Canton to screen their film All the Lonely People to about 60 people from St. Lawrence and Lewis County.
The screening was a collaboration among the State Office for the Aging, The Association on Aging, the Offices for the Aging in St. Lawrence and Lewis counties, SUNY Canton and the Applied Psychology Department at SUNY Canton.
The documentary, written by Mr. Maddux and Mr. Applebaum and directed by Mr. Maddux, tells the stories of lonely people in their own words through a series of interviews. The subjects range widely from a gay couple in a small town in Alaska to two teenage girls in a big city in England. There is a woman confined to a bed in San Francisco and a couple of artists trying to navigate COVID and social media in New York City.
“We couldn’t model every demographic,” Mr. Applebaum said during a question and answer session after the Canton screening. “We tried to pick people who were broadly representative.”
The film is subtitled, Stories of Resilience in the Face of Loneliness.
“Loneliness is one of the top five issues that we work with,” St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging Director Andrea Montgomery said.
It is such an important issue, that everyone who contacts the Office for the Aging for the first time for any program, is given a loneliness assessment.
“Through that, we can make referrals,” Ms. Montgomery said.
Reasons for loneliness and social isolation can vary. The film depicts an elderly woman living in the remote English countryside. She never learned to drive and with her husband disabled she is limited to a couple of bus rides a week to a village where she can grocery shop.
The couple in Alaska had kept to themselves in their younger years and when one became sick, they were without a support system.
Ms. Montgomery said that loneliness can sneak up on a person. Many people they hear from say they are the last of their siblings or the last of their friends still alive.
“For some people it becomes the norm,” Ms. Montgomery said. “It’s just how I feel.”
Still, You don’t need to be alone to be lonely, Ms. Montgomery said.
One of the artists in New York City said he lived in a building with 600 people, yet only knew a few.
According to the Centers of Disease Control, “Loneliness and social isolation in older adults are serious public health risks affecting a significant number of people in the United States and putting them at risk for dementia and other serious medical conditions.”
The CDC reports that recent studies have found that:
Social isolation significantly increased a person’s risk of premature death from all causes, a risk that may rival those of smoking, obesity, and physical inactivity.
• Social isolation was associated with about a 50% percent increased risk of dementia.
• Poor social relationships (characterized by social isolation or loneliness) was associated with a 29% increased risk of heart disease and a 32% increased risk of stroke.
• Loneliness was associated with higher rates of depression, anxiety, and suicide.
• Loneliness among heart failure patients was associated with a nearly 4 times increased risk of death, 68% increased risk of hospitalization, and 57% increased risk of emergency department visits.
Solutions to loneliness don’t need to be complicated.
The film tells the story of a police officer in England who was working on a case where a woman had been scammed out of a large amount of money. The vexing part of his investigation was that the woman was aware she was being scammed, but had no one but her scammer to talk to.
He made up signs that said, “The Happy to Chat Bench, sit here if you don’t mind someone stopping to say ‘hello,’” and posted them on benches along a busy boardwalk.
“People aren’t going to call us because they are lonely,” Ms. Montgomery said. “But, maybe they will call to get a meal.”
Those people could be directed to a congregate dining sight, she said, where they might stay after to play cards or bingo or just chat. The film is being show around the state hosted by the State Office for the Aging and the Association for the Aging.
The filmakers said that is will soon be aired on PBS.
To learn more about the film and loneliness visit allthelonelypeople.com. To take a loneliness assessment visit http://wdt.me/fL28XP
