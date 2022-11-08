General Election 2022
Nov. 8
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS
Member of Assembly 116th District (Vote for 1)
St. Lawrence County votes only
Scott A. Gray (REP): 10,992
Susan M. Duffy (CON): 5,338
Surrogate Court Judge (Vote for 1)
Michelle Holmes Ladouceur (D, C): 18,161
Nick Pignone (REP): 14,578
County Legislator 8th District (Vote for 1)
Stephanie Petkovsek (DEM): 1,294
Benjamin E. Hull (REP, CON): 1,500
County Legislator 11th District (Vote for 1)
Timothy A. Vollmer (DEM, MOD): 1,073
Glenn Webster (REP, CON): 1,158
County Legislator 13th District (Vote for 1)
John Gennett (REP): 1,226
Lynne Durant (OUR): 594
County Legislator 14th District (Vote for 1)
Nicole A. Terminelli (DEM): 1,080
David Broadbent (REP, BLU): 895
County Legislator 15th District (Vote for 1)
Janet Otto-Cassada (DEM): 1,219
Rita E. Curran (REP, CON): 1,632
Town of Colton:
Council Member (1 Year Unexpired Term) (Vote for 1)
Peggy L. Mousaw (DEM, ACC): 248
Lisa Fisher (REP): 471
Town of Fine:
Council Member (1 Year Unexpired Term) (Vote for 1)
Samuel Bryant (DEM): 149
Benjamin Wood (REP): 283
Village Gouverneur
Trustee (Vote for 2)
Charles Newvine (DEM, REP): 656
Russ Currier, Jr. (DEM, WIL): 338
Troy Besaw (REP): 447
Town of Madrid
Supervisor (3 Year Unexpired Term) (Vote for 1)
Anthony A. Cooper (DEM): 317
Philip Lloyd Paige (TRA): 243
Town of Massena
Council Member (1 Year Unexpired Term) (Vote for 2)
Francis Carvel (DEM): 1,559
Debra Willer (REP): 1,747
John Roder (ALW): 558
Town of Norfolk:
Town Justice (Vote for 1)
Jill Breit (DEM, SEA): 595
Derek Stevenson (REP, CON): 780
Town of Potsdam:
Town Justice (Vote for 1)
David Haggard (DEM): 1,918
Kenneth Juddy Plumb (REP, CON): 1,809
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.