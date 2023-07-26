POTSDAM — Village officials are holding a final public design workshop where residents can share their opinions on the Downtown Revitalization Initiative-funded Downtown Streetscape Enhancement and Riverwalk Project.
In 2019, Potsdam was awarded $10 million from the state for downtown improvement projects. The village received $4.5 million of that grant funding from the New York Department of State for the project.
The workshop is Aug. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Community Room above the Potsdam Village Police Station, 2 Park St. The Community Room is accessible for people with disabilities.
The streetscape enhancements will be in an area from the corner of Depot Street, south to the corner of Maple and Main, then west on Raymond Street, which is designated as the Market Street National Register District.
The Riverwalk Trail incorporates that historic district. It will start at Market and Maple streets, head west past Thai Cuisine restaurant, to a planned Maple Street “pocket park” at Maple, Clarkson and Sandstone. That space is currently an empty green space next to the former Martin’s auto shop.
The riverwalk will continue from there on the Maple Street bypass to a new sidewalk the village is planning to install on Depot Street, heading south along the Sandstone Drive concrete barrier, connecting to Garner Park and then heading back up Raymond Street where it will reconnect to Market Street. Village officials anticipate construction will be in 2024.
Village Planning Director Frederick J. Hanss said the village held two other workshops and solicited public feedback at Potsdam Summerfest.
“We did get a lot of input,” Hanss said. “Some were in favor of the project description and some had reservations about it.”
Potsdam’s design consulting team from LaBella Associates and CLA Sites are collecting comments from residents, business owners and property owners and will use them to inform the draft for the project’s final design. Representatives from the design team will be at the Aug. 3 meeting to hear from the public.
“We’ll go through this next design workshop and then the architects and engineer will go back, take the input they’ve received so far … and the village board will have the final say on where the funds are spent. If they’ve got strong opinions from constituents, there may be minor modifications to the plan here and there. We’ll see,” Hanss said. “This is really designed to give people another op to come in and speak their views.”
The meeting will be streamed live on Facebook. A recording will be posted on the village of Potsdam’s Facebook page.
The concept plans for the Downtown Streetscape Enhancement and the Riverwalk Trail are also available for the public to view and offer comments. The plans are now on display in the Civic Center Board Room, 2 Park St. Written comments will be accepted until Aug. 8. Written comments can be emailed to fhanss@vi.potsdam.ny.us or physically mailed to Hanss at P.O. Box 5168, Potsdam, NY 13676.
“We really encourage people to come out and take another look at the plans, offer us comments that our design team can take back to the drawing board,” Hanss said. “It’s a great opportunity for them to come in and make their wishes and feelings known.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.