POTSDAM — The village has turned around its financial situation over the last eight years, which resulted in the board passing a budget with a tax rate lower than anticipated. Alongside that, the general fund tax levy will decrease by almost 18%.
Trustees unanimously passed a final budget with a tax rate of $17.16 per $1,000 of assessed value, down from the anticipated $18.28 per $1,000. That difference will add up to a reduction of $69 for a $100,000 property compared to the original anticipated rate.
Village Clerk Lori S. Queor said the general fund’s fund balance, or savings account, went from about $300,000 in 2015 to about $4 million.
“Since then, we are no longer fiscally stressed and we have been bringing in more revenue than we thought and spending less money than we budgeted,” she said. “It took a lot of work. We had to have tough decisions with department heads.
“Over the last few years we have been we’ve turned it around, thankfully. It’s been a lot of hard work but we’re very happy where we’re at right now.”
The 2023-24 budget takes $250,000 out of that to lower the rate. Trustee Alexandra Jacobs-Wilke said this is “a safe year because we’ve been so fiscally responsible to return something to the taxpayers.”
Ms. Queor credited Village Treasurer Isabelle Gates-Schult with doing a large portion of budget work this year.
“It was Isabelle’s, with my assistance, just because she’s new. She really did a great job this year. She asked a lot of great questions and worked on it with the department heads and the board,” she said.
The finalized 2023-24 budget calls for $7,518,322 in general fund spending, up 2.8% from $7,329,719 in the 2022-23 budget.
Police department spending will go up by 4.2%. The 2023-24 budget calls for $1,731,828, up from $1,662,370 for 2022-23. Much of that is for full-time salaries, totaling $1,304,365, up 4.1% for the $1,253,189 2023-24 total. Most other line items for the police budget will remain the same as last year, except for “special services,” with a spending total of $54,805, up 42.3% from $38,526 in the current budget.
Fire department spending for 2023-24 is $388,677, up 3.7% from $374,680 for the current year. Due to the recent hike in gas prices, the department is requesting 75% more in fuel funds — $7,000 for the upcoming budget, up from $4,000 for 2022-23.
Board member salaries will remain the same as 2022-23 — $5,500 for each of the four trustees and $9,500 for the mayor.
The new spending blueprint will increase spending 29% for Potsdam Airport Damon Field — $311,053 in the budget, up from $241,073 for the current fiscal year. A chunk of that is also due to rising gas prices. The budget will spend $150,000 on aviation fuel, up 130.8% from $65,000 in the current budget.
The general fund calls for $1,403,800 in fringe benefit spending, which includes retirement payments and insurance payments. That’s up less than 1% for 2022-23.
General fund revenues will go up 2.3%, to $7,518,322 for the finalized budget from $7,349,219 in 2022-23. That includes a 17.7% decrease in property tax revenues. The budget plans to levy $3,822,783 in property taxes for 2023-24, compared to $4,646,105 in the current fiscal year’s budget.
The village’s 2023-24 budget includes a slight increase in water fund spending — $1,612,431, up less than 1% from 2022-23. The plan calls for covering water spending almost entirely with revenue from water bills and service charges.
The village is planning to spend $1,665,253 on the sewer fund, less than 1% more from the current budget, almost entirely covered by sewer rates.
The hydroelectric fund will cost $568,446 under the new budget, up 38.7% from $409,938 for 2022-23. Serial bond interest and payments are projected to go up 62.6%, from $263,844 in 2022-23 to $428,889 in the 2023-24 budget. They’re planning to pay for that with the sale of power ($105,000 for 2023-24, $215,000 for 2022-23) and general fund transfers ($463,446 for 2023-24, $200,114 for 2022-23).
The recreation budget for 2023-24 will increase 1% — to $526,057 from $520,640. Trustees plan to cover the entire budget with revenues, which include increases in ice fees at Pine Street Arena for junior, high school and men’s hockey fees, and also for the Potsdam Figure Skating Club.
The budget calls for a 4.4% drop in trash fund spending, to $224,300 from $234,625 currently. That will be entirely covered by revenues, mostly from trash fees and orange bag sales.
