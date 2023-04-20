Traffic on outer Maple Street in Potsdam in July. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — The village has turned around its financial situation over the last eight years, which resulted in the board passing a budget with a tax rate lower than anticipated. Alongside that, the general fund tax levy will decrease by almost 18%.

Trustees unanimously passed a final budget with a tax rate of $17.16 per $1,000 of assessed value, down from the anticipated $18.28 per $1,000. That difference will add up to a reduction of $69 for a $100,000 property compared to the original anticipated rate.

