POTSDAM — Businesses owners who would like to learn more about financial planning and understanding reports generated by online accounting software are invited to attend Anchorspace Potsdam’s monthly professional development workshop “Business Financial Planning’ presented by Chad Colbert of Colbert Wealth Management, on Aug. 3 at 3 p.m.
Workshop presenter, Colbert, is a certified financial planner and owner of Colbert Wealth Management. His firm works with both individuals and businesses. With over a decade of experience, he’s excited to work with workshop attendees hands on.
“Eleanor Roosevelt said ‘It takes as much energy to wish as it does to plan.’ Having a well thought out financial plan for a business or personal finances, can help you achieve your goals, reduce stress, and be more productive,” Colbert said in a press release from Anchorspace.
Besides his presentation, Colbert will leave plenty of time for questions and answers from workshop participants.
The monthly professional development workshops at Anchorspace Potsdam offer engaging, affordable skill building opportunities for North Country business people.
The workshops are free for Anchorspace members and cost $25 to the general public. All participants receive access to the recorded course after the workshop for additional review.
There also is a networking happy hour after, encouraging people to learn new skills and meet one another.
Those looking for upcoming workshop information and registration information should visit: anchorspace.com/programs.
