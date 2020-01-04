CANTON — Total fire calls were down slightly from the previous year and EMS calls increased slightly, according to 2019 data of St. Lawrence County emergency service calls.
With a total of 70,175 computer-aided dispatch calls for 2019 out of 106,409 total calls handled by St. Lawrence County Emergency Services, 48 Court St., Canton, the dispatch system categorizes calls by the department requested: fire departments, EMS, local police departments, state police, sheriff’s office and informational calls, which include pocket dials, hang up calls and test calls.
Total fire calls in the county have typically hovered around 4,300 each year for the last several years, according to Jonathan Mitchell, County Emergency Services deputy director and EMS coordinator.
In 2019, total fire calls were down to 4,379 from 4,462 in 2018, and up from 4,287 in 2017.
EMS calls increased, from 18,169 in 2018 to 18,496 in 2019.
The year-to-year fluctuations do not indicate major or dramatic changes, though seasonal changes within a given year are more apparent, Mr. Mitchell said.
Peak months in 2019 were March and August, Mr. Mitchell said, with August’s 1,617 EMS calls and local rescue responses likely a reflection of classes starting up at area colleges — SUNY Canton and St. Lawrence University in Canton, and SUNY Potsdam and Clarkson University in Potsdam.
Periodic upgrades help improve county emergency responses and expand its capabilities. In 2015, the county allocated $300,000 for enhancements to its 911 system, enhancements that included an option of sending a text message to dispatchers, as some emergency situations may be better addressed through a text message alert rather than a phone call. During domestic disputes and home invasions, for instance, victims may not want suspects to know they’re seeking help.
Of the 8,694 total calls for December 2019, two were received as Text-to-911 alerts, 2,669 were calls to 911 and 3,449 were for EMS.
The county’s dispatch system holds call records dating back to at least 2008, and logs emergency service calls and texts internally.
