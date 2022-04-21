POTSDAM — Multiple departments are on the scene of a fire at 21 Depot St. this afternoon that was first reported around 2 p.m.
There were people inside the structure when the fire was reported. Everyone was safely evacuated.
Firefighters from Potsdam, West Potsdam and West Stockholm were on the scene and cutting holes in the roof to get at the fire.
Firefighters were also fighting the fire from inside the structure.
St. Lawrence County Emergency Services said they received multiple 911 calls, the first reporting a porch fire at the residence at 1:56 p.m. The building was “fully involved” when firefighters arrived, Emergency Services Director Matthew R. Denner said.
The Red Cross has been contacted to give emergency aid to two adults, a male and a female, and their cat. No injuries have been reported.
This story will be updated.
