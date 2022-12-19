GOUVERNEUR — A fire damaged a home on Saturday night, but the Gouverneur fire chief says a quick response from firefighters limited it to one area of the building.
At 11:08 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to 591 Van Buren Road. Chief Thomas J. Conklin said there was “smoke showing from dwelling in eves, moderate smoke conditions in the house” upon firefighters’ arrival.
He said an engine crew entered the house, “opened up some walls and ceilings in the kitchen area and found the fire in a wall compartment.” Mr. Conklin added that the damage was limited to the kitchen area, which can be repaired.
He said Gouverneur requested a tanker truck from the Richville Fire Department, but they didn’t need to use it.
“When the fire was placed under control and we determined it was completely out, we boarded up the wall for the people and they actually stayed there that night,” Mr. Conklin said. “I credit a fast response by the fire department getting there to knock the fire down quickly, and it limited the damage to the dwelling.”
There were eight tenants affected by the fire, six adults and two children, ages 5 and 11, according to the American Red Cross. The organization provided them with financial assistance for necessities, as well as “emotional support and comfort kits containing personal care items, as well as stuffed animals for the children. Blankets were also provided. In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery,” the organization said in a statement.
No injuries were reported, the Gouverneur fire chief said.
