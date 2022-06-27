OGDENSBURG — Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at the former cheese plant on Main Street.
An unused building on the plant site at 30 Main St. caught fire just before 5 p.m. Firefighters from the city of Ogdensburg, Morristown and Heuvelton had mostly contained the blaze by 5:30 p.m., although the building appears to have sustained heavy damage.
The property is owned by the city of Ogdensburg. The plant was last operational in 2011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.