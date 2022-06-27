Firefighters battle a blaze Monday at the former cheese plant at 30 Main St., Ogdensburg. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at the former cheese plant on Main Street.

An unused building on the plant site at 30 Main St. caught fire just before 5 p.m. Firefighters from the city of Ogdensburg, Morristown and Heuvelton had mostly contained the blaze by 5:30 p.m., although the building appears to have sustained heavy damage.

The property is owned by the city of Ogdensburg. The plant was last operational in 2011.

