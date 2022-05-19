Massena firefighters responded to a structure fire Thursday afternoon at 30 Franklin St. in the village. The home suffered significant damage in the blaze. Fire officials remained on the scene into the late afternoon. The investigation is continuing into the cause of the fire.
Fire damages Franklin Street home in Massena
- Times staff report
