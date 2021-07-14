LOUISVILLE — A trailer near the Massena-Louisville town boundary was blackened after a Tuesday morning fire.
Massena and Louisville fire departments were dispatched shortly before 10 a.m. to Town Line Road, where crews found flames throughout the residence, according to the Massena fire union.
Responders placed hand lines to knock the fire down, and crews remained on scene for several hours before returning to service.
