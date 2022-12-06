CANTON — Volunteer firefighters got to a fire quickly Tuesday morning and were able to limit damage to the house at 6069 Route 11.
According to a report from Canton Fire Chief Robert Crowe, multiple 911 calls were made at about 8:40 a.m.
Sgt. Ryan Cole of the Canton Police Department was the first on the scene at the large two-story house just north of the railroad underpass.
Upon arrival Sgt. Cole reported smoke and flames showing, according to Chief Crowe.
Assistant Chief Shawn McGregor arrived soon after confirming it was a working fire and the tanker task force was called for.
Engine 7 arrived on scene at 8:56, dropped its porta-tank in the driveway and began laying a large diameter hose to the house, according to Chief Crowe’s report.
Chief Crowe said that the fire was primarily on the exterior of the house running up a wall to the eaves.
Additional hoses were put in place to knock down the fire and firefighters proceeded into the residence to stop the fire’s spread.
Firefighters found that the fire had entered the wall adjacent to the initial visible fire and had traveled to the attic, Chief Crowe reported.
They opened walls and ceilings to gain access to the fire and were able to quickly contain the fire damage to that area of the house, he said.
Mutual aid personnel arrived and aided Canton members in the overhaul operation to ensure there was no remaining fire to reignite.
Traffic along Route 11 was closed by state troopers and Canton police, Chief Crowe reported.
Several residents of the house sought treatment for smoke inhalation and two dogs were removed uninjured from the home.
The St. Lawrence County Fire Investigation Team is heading up the investigation into the cause.
There were 26 members of the Canton Fire Department on the scene with additional personnel and apparatus from Potsdam, West Potsdam, Pierrepont, Pyrites and Russell. Morley moved up to the Canton station to stand by. All Canton units were back in service at 11:25, according to Chief Crowe.
