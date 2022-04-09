MASSENA — Massena firefighters were called to a house fire at 5:30 a.m. Saturday on McCluskey Avenue.
When firefighters arrived, the house was fully involved with a second house about 8 feet away being damaged by the heat and flames.
Residents of the house were evacuated and firefighters worked to prevent damage to the second house, according to a report from the Massena Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook.
The first house was severely damaged while the second structure’s damage was limited to not much more than melted siding, according to the report.
Firefighters were on the scene for several hours quelling the fire and then stayed to help fire investigators until 1 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.