CANTON — After a 15-minute public hearing Monday night, the town council voted to amend the preliminary budget to adjust the allotment of money to volunteer fire departments.
Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley described the situation before hearing from the public.
“Town budgets are layered and complicated with seven different accounts. The process of creating a town budget is for the town supervisor to collect town department requests for consideration. It is the duty of the town supervisor to present a proposed budget to the town board for its deliberations,” Ms. Ashley said. “We held budget working sessions where a few changes occurred to the proposed budget. This preliminary budget represents a $3,425,167 spending plan with a 4-cent tax increase in the tax rate from $2.83 per $1,000 to $2.87 cents per $1,000, garnering a $1,144,127 tax levy.”
Highlights of the budget include a 3.5% wage increase for employees, the result of a negotiated increase with the CSEA union.
The budget also includes the part-time assessor position becoming full-time.
“We must get all the data collected in anticipation of a full revaluation of all town assessed properties,” Ms. Ashley said. “We have about 3,900 properties and the information needs to be updated.”
The supervisor’s confidential secretary/bookkeeper is also being moved to a full-time position.
“It is important because of the substantial increase in duties in the supervisor’s office especially with the impact of solar projects,” Ms. Ashley said.
The budget also includes money for a proposed project with the village of Canton to build a new municipal building and takes account for the loss of revenue from the Stiles Avenue property that will lose its tenant as the town works to convert the property to a salt and sand storage facility.
More than a dozen volunteer firefighters were in the room regarding proposed changes to fire department allocations.
“Due to discussion of the budget in the last work session, Councilman (Robert T.) Santamoor questioned my proposed fire protection allocations to the legality of the fire department’s spending of town taxpayer money and if they could hold funds for capital purchases,” Ms. Ashley said.
Ms. Ashley explained that her proposed budget included $117,300 for the Canton Volunteer Fire department which is the same amount the department has received for five years. The Morley, Rensselaer Falls and Pyrites departments would have an increase from $47,500 to $50,000.
“We have steadily increased allocations for the smaller departments for five years,” Ms. Ashley said.
Mr. Santamoor requested that the Canton department’s allocation be cut by $35,300 to be put into a contingency fund until a legal opinion could be sought from the town attorney. Mr. Santamoor questioned whether the money could be saved to be used for capital projects.
“We received his (attorney Eric J. Gustafson’s) opinion and it is his counsel that the town board does not have the authority to dictate fire department spending because the town contracts with the departments for fire protection and the town law (Mr. Santamoor) cited only pertained to fire districts,” she said.
The only department with a fire district is Morely.
Canton Fire Chief Robert Crowe spoke first.
“I am respectfully requesting that you return our budget line to what it has been for the last five years,” he said. “There have been no increases and I think we do an admirable job of spending the taxpayers’ funds. The legal question was answered and I don’t see why that line should not be returned to the supervisor’s proposed budget.”
Mike Morgan, the treasurer of the Canton Fire Department, also said the department was fine with no increase.
The $35,000, he said, represents a payment for the department’s newest pumper for which the department saved $300,000.
“If that gets cut we are down to $82,000 and that covers expenses only. We won’t have money to pay for that fire truck,” he said.
Mr. Santamoor said he would like to amend his original request and adjust the allotments to absorb the contingency fund so that Canton would receive $94,625 and the other departments $62,625.
Councilman John S. Taillon said he wants to see the money restored fully.
“I am not in favor of cutting any funding to any of our fire departments,” Mr. Taillon said.
Councilman Robert J. Washo agreed, but added that he thought discussions should begin to create some equity of the departments.
Ms. Ashley made a formal motion to restore Canton’s funding to the original proposal of $117,300, increase Pyrites and Rensselaer Falls to $55,067 and increase Morely to $55,066.
“What this does is takes the money out of the contingency fund and re-allocates it to the smaller departments,” she said.
The motion passed with Mr. Santamoor casting the only no vote.
The town board will meet at 6 tonight. Approving the 2023 budget is on the agenda.
