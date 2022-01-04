POTSDAM — Firefighters from three departments were on the scene of a structure fire at 633 Heath Road Tuesday.
St. Lawrence County Emergency Services Director Matthew R. Denner said firefighters were called to the address at 11:17 a.m. Tuesday. Departments included Potsdam, Brasher-Winthrop and West Stockholm.
“Firefighters are still actively working the scene,” Mr. Denner said shortly before noon on Tuesday.
He said no injuries had been reported at the time, and a fire investigation team was called to the scene.
Mr. Denner said flames hadn’t spread to a nearby structure.
