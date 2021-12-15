RUSSELL — An early morning fire in Russell brought in volunteers from around the region, including departments from Russel, DeGrasse and Fine.
A barn at 593 County Route 17 was destroyed in the blaze.
There were no injuries reported.
The last departments cleared the scene around 10 a.m.
