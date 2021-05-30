OGDENSBURG — The day after a fire destroyed a home along Elizabeth Street, all that remained was yellow caution tape that roped off the scene and a charred shell with blown-out windows.
At 9:42 a.m. Saturday, the Ogdensburg Fire Department received a call for a fire at 619 Elizabeth St. According to Assistant Fire Chief Donald J. McCarthy, the fire appeared to have started on the porch, and crews arrived within 15 minutes of when the blaze caught. Despite the quick response, the entire house ended up engulfed in flames.
On Sunday afternoon, all that remained was a mostly charred shell of the tan home. The right side of the home appeared to have sustained most of the damage and the left side remained nearly untouched. The only window to remain intact in the front of the home was on the bottom left side.
“The house at 619 was extremely damaged,” Mr. McCarthy said Sunday. “I don’t know if they’ll total the house, but it was pretty bad.”
The intense heat caused damage to the siding and cracked a window at the house next door — 615 Elizabeth St. A truck and boat parked in the driveway were damaged as well. Mr. McCarthy said the truck sustained significant damage as it was parked closest to the porch where the fire began.
The fire was extinguished by noon and crews left Elizabeth Street at about 1:15 p.m., two and a half hours after they arrived on scene.
The assistant chief said police and fire investigators have completed their investigation into the cause and origin of the fire, but fire officials have not yet released the details.
The city fire department was assisted by Heuvelton, Morristown, Lisbon and Rensselaer Falls fire departments, as well as Cars 9 and 4 from the St. Lawrence County Office of Emergency Services fire bureau.
“Those are our deputy county fire coordinators; they help out a lot at those scenes,” Mr. McCarthy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.