OGDENSBURG — A Washington Street home was saved, buts its garage and several vehicles were destroyed by heavy flames Tuesday afternoon.
Ogdensburg firefighters responded to the home, in the 1000 block of Washington Street, at approximately 3:20 p.m. An all call for off-duty firefighters was issued and a call for mutual aid was made to Heuvelton and Morristown fire departments, according to a Facebook post by the Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799.
“Upon arrival on scene crews were met with a fully engulfed structure, 2 vehicles outside and 1 inside the structure as well as the neighboring home beginning to catch fire,” the post stated.
Firefighters worked to protect the neighboring home and when city firefighters made its initial push they were met with “a heavy volume of fire, multiple explosions, and multiple structures involved.”
The home was able to be saved but the garage was destroyed and multiple vehicles were damaged.
“With the actions of the initial crew we take great pride in containing the fire to the structure of origin and not allowing it to spread to neighboring homes,” the union wrote.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
Assisting at the scene were city police and the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad. Firefighters were also supported by the Morristown Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary as well as members of Stronger Together.
