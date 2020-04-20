POTSDAM — Potsdam, Norwood and West Potsdam volunteer fire departments responded to a garage fire at 544 River Road where the fire was threatening a home, shortly after 1 p.m. Monday.
The smoke could be seen from Norwood, billowing above the tree line from across the part of Raquette River known as Norwood Lake.
The standalone garage is owned by Potsdam Volunteer Firefighter Josh McGregor.
Firefighters acted fast to extinguish the fire, preventing damage to the home.
The fire is under investigation.
