NORWOOD — An unoccupied building at 1422 Old Market Road near Knapps Station-Stockholm Center Road was destroyed by a fire early Wednesday morning.
Multiple agencies and departments responded to the blaze, including West Stockholm, Norfolk, Norwood and Brasher-Winthrop.
There have been no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
Additional information has not been made available.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
