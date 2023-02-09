CANTON — Multiple departments were called to a burning barn on County Route 27 Thursday night.
John G. Beaudette said he was driving to his home on County Route 14 when he saw the blaze at the farm property in the town of Canton around 8:15 p.m. and stopped to call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.