MASSENA — After years of legal wrangling, an East Orvis Street building that was gutted in a 2016 fire came down on Monday.
Fire struck the building at 104 East Orvis St. in November 2016, leaving the structure uninhabitable.
The Massena Volunteer Fire Department and Louisville Volunteer Fire Department were on the scene for several hours to fight the fast-moving blaze in the multi-family complex. The Massena Volunteer Fire Department responded at about 9:15 p.m. on a night when heavy winds made fighting the fire difficult, and Louisville was also called in to assist. They were on the scene until about 1:15 a.m. the following day.
The blaze also damaged the siding and windows of a neighboring home. A vehicle parked between the buildings was safely removed when the fire struck.
As the months and then years went by following the fire, no attempt was made to clean up the property, and former Mayor Timmy J. Currier told village trustees during a December 2018 meeting that they were in court to attempt to have the building addressed by the owner.
The problem, he said, was that they were still trying to determine the building’s owner.
According to St. Lawrence County property transfer records, the property was sold by Salah Chaaban of Orleans, Ontario, to Frederick Brian Laughing of Akwesasne for $11. The deed was recorded on July 11, 2017.
However, former Code Enforcement Officer Walter Bean told village trustees they had been unable to find anyone named Laughing at the address of record on the deed, which he said was the Akwesasne Mohawk Tribal Council offices.
Mr. Currier said during the December 2018 meeting that they believed it was a fraudulent sale, and that’s why the village ended up in litigation to resolve the issue.
He said that Mr. Chaaban had come to them in early 2017 and asked for more time to take care of the building after he was served.
“We granted him more time to remedy the situation because of the time of the year. We granted him until the summer. In the meantime, he ‘sold’ the property. We believe that to be a fraudulent sale. We have filed a lawsuit to undo that sale. We have filed a further motion to take some other steps to make that happen,” he told trustees during that meeting.
Mr. Bean later made contact with Mr. Chaaban and was told that the structure would be addressed after filing an insurance claim. But that never happened.
Fast forward to 2019, and cleanup of the property still had not been addressed and it had since been condemned by the village’s code enforcement officer and was considered to be in violation of village code. At that point, village trustees accepted a bid to remove a structurally unsafe porch from the building. The contract was awarded to Lavigne Construction, the low bidder of four companies, at $6,750.
Later, after consulting with the village attorney, trustees were told they could proceed with the potential demolition and removal of the building. During a May 2021 meeting, trustees approved giving the owner 30 days after being served with papers by the code enforcement officer to address the structure, which included providing a remediation plan that had to be approved and then followed. But, in the meantime, they sought bids for demolition if that became necessary.
They received one response from JEDA Environmental Services and, at $46,975, trustees said the quote was too high and they rejected it. Code Enforcement Officer Aaron Hardy said he had reached out to larger contractors to try and get more bids, and also sent emails, but was unsuccessful in receiving more than one. Contractors had until July 16 to place their bids.
They advertised again and received three bids — TJ Fiacco Construction for $47,700; JEDA Environmental Services for $51,975; and AM Equipment LLC for $57,860. They awarded the contract to TJ Fiacco Construction, and the demolition started early Monday morning, with rain helping to control dust as the building came down.
