MASSENA — A fire that displaced more than 20 people has been deemed accidental.
The Massena Volunteer Fire Department was called out at about 2:55 p.m. Sunday for a report of a fire at an eight-unit complex at 235 Center St., Massena.
“We had smoke and flames coming out of one of the apartments,” Fire Chief Paul Brownell said.
He said the fire began in a downstairs apartment and spread to the second floor. Ladder trucks were used to reach the upper level of the building.
“We had it under control in less than half an hour,” Mr. Brownell said.
All of the building’s residents escaped without injuries.
He said there was extensive damage to the room where the fire started.
“There was a lot of water and smoke damage throughout the whole complex,” Mr. Brownell said.
The Norfolk Volunteer Fire Department provided mutual aid at the scene, while the Louisville Volunteer Fire Department manned the Massena fire station.
The American Red Cross provided emergency aid to the displaced residents.
