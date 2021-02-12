RUSSELL — Four people were taken to the hospital following a Friday morning fire in Russell.
Nick Friot, deputy fire coordinator for St. Lawrence County, said the call for the blaze came in at 10:50 a.m. Friday and more than 10 different departments were dispatched to the scene. Thick black smoke was seen rising from the home at 518 County Route 17.
Two of the home’s occupants were taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital for treatment of burns after escaping the fire, and two firefighters were also taken to the same hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. It’s unclear what department the firefighters were from and their medical statuses were unknown as of Friday evening.
Mr. Friot said he doesn’t usually cover Russell’s district. He’s with District 4, which includes St. Lawrence River towns and the city of Ogdensburg. He said his deputy fire coordinator was out Friday, which is why he responded.
Fire departments from Fine, Russell, Edwards, Richville, Pierrepont, Star Lake, Canton, Gouverneur, Pyrites, DeKalb, Degrasse and Rensselaer Falls responded to the scene.
There were no further injuries reported and the cause of the fire is still unknown.
New York state fire officials are investigating the cause, Mr. Friot said.
