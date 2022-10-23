OGDENSBURG — One person died in a house fire in Ogdensburg Sunday morning.
According to a post on the Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799 Facebook page, the fire was reported just before 6 a.m. on the 1000 block of Mechanic Street.
Five Ogdensburg firefighters arrived with Engine 3 and Quint 1. Capt. Eric Brunet called for mutual aid from Heuvelton.
Firefighters erected ladders at an area of the structure where it was reported that a resident was trapped.
Crews made it to the second floor of the building and began fighting the fire and conducting a search at the same time.
Mutual aid requests were extended to Rensselaer Falls and Morristown.
Firefighters reported a fatality but had no further information.
The fire is under investigation by the Ogdensburg Fire Department, the Ogdensburg Police Department and State Fire.
The Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad and CC9 were also on the scene.
