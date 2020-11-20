BRASHER FALLS — A barn in the town of Brasher was gutted by fire Friday morning.
Crews from Brasher-Winthrop Fire Department responded just after 10 a.m. to reports of a barn fire, which quickly engulfed a structure on County Route 11C. Personnel quickly got to work extinguishing the fire, and were still putting out hot spots after an hour.
Mutual aid was called in from West Stockholm, Helena and Lawrenceville.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
