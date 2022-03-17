OGDENSBURG — The cause of a fire that damaged an Ogdensburg home in the 100 block of South Water Street on Thursday is under investigation.
The Ogdensburg Fire Department was dispatched to the home shortly after noon based on reports of smoke.
Engine 1 arrived on scene and requested an “all call” for city personnel and asked for the Heuvelton Fire Department to respond, according to a Facebook post made by the Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799.
After hooking into a hydrant, a handline was stretched into the residence, where firefighters found the kitchen engulfed in fire. The post stated that the fire was under control in 10 minutes and out in 30 minutes. Crews went to the roof to ventilate the structure and clear any possible fire in the attic.
The Morristown Fire Department was asked to stand by at the city fire station. Also responding to the scene was the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, city police, Liberty Utilities and National Grid.
The fire union said that one firefighter sustained minor injuries from a fall.
