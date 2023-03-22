OGDENSBURG — The cause of a fire that destroyed a garage and several vehicles Tuesday afternoon on Washington Street was accidental in nature, according to Ogdensburg Fire Chief Kenneth J. Stull.
Ogdensburg firefighters responded to the home, in the 1000 block of Washington Street, at approximately 3:20 p.m. An all call for off-duty firefighters was issued and a call for mutual aid was made to Heuvelton and Morristown fire departments.
The garage where the fire began was destroyed, but the home was saved. The home sustained moderate water damage and light structural damage to the attic space area, according to Chief Stull. He said the fire started accidentally by someone working on a vehicle.
Three vehicles were heavily damaged, one inside the garage, the other two outside. Another two motorcycles were destroyed by the fire.
No one was injured in the blaze and the American Red Cross is assisting two people who lived at the residence.
Firefighters worked to protect the neighboring home and when city firefighters made their initial push they were met with “a heavy volume of fire, multiple explosions, and multiple structures involved,” according to a Facebook post by the Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799.
“With the actions of the initial crew we take great pride in containing the fire to the structure of origin and not allowing it to spread to neighboring homes,” the union wrote.
Assisting at the scene were city police and the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad. Firefighters were also supported by the Morristown Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary as well as members of Stronger Together.
