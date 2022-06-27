OGDENSBURG — Firefighters from Ogdensburg and neighboring towns battled a Monday evening fire at an abandoned cheese plant on Main Street.
The Ogdensburg Fire Department responded to the fire at approximately 5 p.m. at the former dairy manufacturing plant at 30 Main St., last operated by TooBro Cheese Company when it closed in 2011. It’s now owned by the city.
City firefighters were quickly joined by fire trucks and firefighters from Morristown and Heuvelton departments. Smoke was visible coming from the second story of the empty building.
City police were on hand providing traffic control. National Grid also responded. A block of New York Avenue from Main to King streets was closed to traffic Monday night.
At least one fire investigator was at the scene during the fire and the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
