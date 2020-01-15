GOUVERNEUR — Gouverneur Volunteer Firefighters were called to a house fire at 164 Clinton St. just after noon Wednesday.
Gouverneur Police arrived at the scene first followed by Engine 17, Gouverneur Fire Chief Tom Conklin said.
“The interior attack team placed the fire under control pretty quickly,” Mr. Conklin said.
He estimated that the fire was knocked down and undercontrol within five minutes of the volunteers’ arrival.
The house was under construction and the fire is believed to have started from a fireplace and chimney run.
While the fire was confined mainly to the first floor, it did make its way along the chimney run to the attic and caused damage on the second floor.
The hydrant nearest the house is awaiting an upgrade and not operable, so water had to be brought to the scene, but it did not hinder the fire fighting effort.
“We did not lack for water,” Mr. Conklin said.
Firefighters from Richville supplied one tanker and firefighters from Oxbow were on the standby at the Gouverneur station.
No injuries have been reported.
