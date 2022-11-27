OGDENSBURG — A Grant Street home sustained major damage from a Sunday morning fire that saw five fire departments battle the blaze.
According to a Facebook post by the Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799, firefighters were dispatched to the 300 block of Grant Street for a structure fire just before 5 a.m. that was on its first floor and threatening a neighboring home.
An all-call was sent to all Ogdensburg firefighters and mutual aid was requested from Heuvelton Volunteer Fire Department. Responding firefighters quickly knocked down the fire threatening the neighboring house and the fire spread in the home encompassing about two thirds of the structure. Morristown was requested to the scene for additional manpower.
Local 1799 said that when off-duty city firefighters responded, as well as those from Heuvelton, a push was made into the house and work began on “extinguishing and venting.”
“As the fire progressed it was determined that the house was balloon frame and had no insulation. This contributed to rapid fire spread from the first floor to the attic,” stated the post.
Lisbon and Waddington departments were called in for manpower and Rensselaer Falls was on stand-by.
Ogdensburg firefighters state that the fire was declared out at 9:30 a.m. and it took nearly 3½ hours to get the blaze under control due to “multiple hidden voids, balloon frame construction and four layers of roofing on top of the houses being in close proximity” which made for “a difficult fight.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Two people at the residence received emergency aid from the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross. According to a news release from the American Red Cross, it had “provided health services and financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing to two adults. Volunteers also offered emotional support and comfort kits containing personal care items. In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery.”
Assisting at the scene were city police, DPW, National Grid, Liberty Utilities, and St. Lawrence County Emergency Services Director Matthew Denner. Providing mutual aid were Heuvelton, Morristown, Lisbon, and Waddington departments at the scene with Rensselaer Falls standing by at the city fire station, with Canton providing stand-by at Heuvelton, and Louisville for Waddington.
