Fire damages Ogdensburg home

Firefighters from Ogdensburg and four surrounding volunteer fire departments responded to and helped fight a Sunday morning fire in the 300 block of Grant Street. It took nearly three and a half hours to extinguish the fire that at one point threatened a neighboring home. Pictured are Morristown firefighters on the roof. Photo courtesy of the Morristown Fire Department’s Facebook page

OGDENSBURG — A Grant Street home sustained major damage from a Sunday morning fire that saw five fire departments battle the blaze.

According to a Facebook post by the Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799, firefighters were dispatched to the 300 block of Grant Street for a structure fire just before 5 a.m. that was on its first floor and threatening a neighboring home.

