OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg City Firefighters were called to the former cheese plant at 30 Main Street at 5:35 a.m., Aug. 6.
“We were toned out to a report of smoke billowing out of the building,” Ogdensburg Fire Department Captain Christopher Fay said. “When we got there we found that there was a smoldering fire in the building.”
Firefighters were able to gain access to the building and extinguish the fire.
“Fortunately there was not a lot of structural damage,” Mr. Fay said.
According to a post on the Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799 Facebook page cardboard boxes filled with plastic covers were found burning in the building.
Off duty firefighters were called in and the Heuvelton Volunteer Fire Department was on standby at the Ogdensburg Station, Mr. Fay said.
Firefighters were back at the station at 8:34 a.m. Mr. Fay said.
The fire is under investigation.
