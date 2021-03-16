POTSDAM — The Potsdam Volunteer Fire Department with mutual aid from West Stockholm quickly extinguished a fire in an out building connected to a wood boiler at 165 Heath Road in Potsdam Tuesday afternoon.
Damage was contained and there were no reported injuries.
