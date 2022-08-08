CANTON — Firefighters prevented a fire that started in an attic near a bathroom vent fan from spreading throughout the building.
Canton firefighters were dispatched around 4:26 p.m. Aug. 3 to a report of a possible house fire at 9 Stillman Drive.
Firefighters arriving on scene found no one home and a fire in the attic. Firefighters removed a vent above the attached garage and found smoke with no visible flames.
They used a thermal imaging camera to locate the source, which was near a bathroom vent fan.
Firefighters ran a hose into the attic and put out the fire. They had to pull down the bathroom ceiling to make sure the fire was completely out.
Crews outside used ladders to get the roof and spread tarps to prevent further water damage.
After the fire was out, firefighters removed debris and blown-in insulation from the area that burned.
“Canton PD and SUNY Canton PD assisted on scene in the early search of the residence as well as securing the dog and cat that were home,” Canton Fire Department officials said. “Canton Rescue responded a unit to the scene, stood by to treat any firefighters should assistance be needed, and assisted with rehab of the firefighters given the heat and humidity at the time of the fire.”
There were no injuries reported.
