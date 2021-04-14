NORFOLK — Firefighters from Norfolk and surrounding municipalities quickly extinguished a structure fire along Route 310 on Wednesday afternoon.
The call came in to Central Dispatch as a fully engulfed structure fire at 3925 Route 310 in Norfolk. Investigator Andy Barr from St. Lawrence County Emergency Services Fire Investigation Team said a garage and shed sustained heavy damage to the roof.
“We’re pretty sure it was a chimney fire,” he said.
The call came in shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday and firefighters were back in service at about 2:30 p.m.
Norfolk firefighters were assisted by fire departments from Norwood, Madrid and Louisville.
