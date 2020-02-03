WINTHROP — Members of the Brasher-Winthrop Volunteer Fire Department took on a new role over the weekend — horse rescuers.
Volunteers responded to a mid-afternoon call on Sunday that reported a horse had fallen through the ice on the St. Regis River in Winthrop. They were joined at the scene by state police, neighbors and members of an Amish family that owned the horse.
Photographer Sheila Daoust was on the scene while rescue workers tried to get the horse back on solid ground. She said the incident happened at about 3 p.m. near the Chapman farm, which is owned by the Amish family.
She said it was one of their field horses that had gotten loose.
“She went down the hill where the river was,” she said.
The owner was with the horse when the volunteers and others arrived on the scene.
“The owner was out on the ice with her. He talked to her and pet her to keep her calm until the rescue people got there,” she said.
She said that section of the river is usually about knee-deep in the summer, but was up to four or five feet on Sunday. Luckily, the horse was about 6 feet tall, Ms. Daoust said.
“She was a huge horse. The back of her was about 6 feet high. You could tell by how tall some of the firemen were. The horse could still touch the bottom and push herself, which is good. Luckily it was the lower part (of the river),” she said.
Rescuers used rope and other rescue gear to get the horse to turn toward the bank of the river and then back to solid ground, which was about 10 feet away. At one point 10 rescuers were involved in the operation, tugging to free the horse from the water.
“She had been facing the other side of the river,” Ms. Daoust said.
She said the horse was tired and had a few scrapes and bruises by the time it reached the bank, and was taken to the family’s barn for a checkup. Ms. Daoust later reported that the horse was “blanketed, eating and drinking like nothing happened.”
More photos of the rescue operation can be found on Ms. Daoust’s website at https://www.sheiladaoustcandidpics.com/BWFD.
