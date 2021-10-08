SYRACUSE — Carla B. Freedman was sworn in Friday as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of New York.
Ms. Freedman becomes the first female prosecutor to lead the district, which encompasses 32 counties in Northern and Central New York.
“After 14 years as an Assistant U.S. Attorney, I am honored to lead the incredible lawyers and staff in our office as we represent the criminal and civil interests of the United States,” she said in a statement. “Our guideposts will continue to be fairness and equal justice for all. We will also continue our efforts to reduce gun violence, protect civil rights, safeguard our national security, and build relationships with community groups throughout the Northern District of New York.”
Ms. Freedman was nominated by President Joseph R. Biden Jr. on Aug. 10 and confirmed by the Senate on Tuesday. President Biden signed her commission Thursday.
Ms. Freedman previously served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Syracuse office of the Northern District of New York from 2007 through 2021. She was a Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney and the Narcotics Chief from February 2018 through 2021. She also served as Deputy Narcotics Chief from 2016 through 2018.
Before joining the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Ms. Freedman was an assistant district attorney in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office for 16 years. She was the chief of the Asian Gang Unit from 1997 through 2004.
Ms. Freedman has prosecuted a wide array of crimes and offenses during her career with a focus on organized crime, violent crime, and drug trafficking offenses including, since 2009, illegal distribution of controlled substance analogues and newly scheduled synthetic drugs.
Ms. Freedman, who grew up in Syracuse, earned her law degree from New York Law School, and her undergraduate degree from Syracuse University.
She succeeds Antoinette Bacon, who has been acting U.S. attorney for the Northern District since September 2020. Ms. Bacon replaced U.S. Attorney Grant C. Jaquith, who announced his resignation upon his appointment as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.