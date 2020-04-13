OGDENSBURG — May 15 is the last day that the 2020 first installment for City of Ogdensburg and County taxes can be paid without penalty, according to city comptroller Timothy J. Johnson.
After May 15, a 5% penalty will be added for the first 30 days. An additional 1% will be added for each additional 30 days.
Taxpayers will receive one bill for city and county taxes. Taxpayers may still pay in two separate installments by their due dates. Retain the stubs on the lower part of the bill and use them when making payment. Taxpayers will not receive a second billing in July for the second installment.
City of Ogdensburg taxes and utility bills may be paid online. By going to the City’s website www.ogdensburg.org or the link www.xpress-pay.com, you may pay current and past bills by credit card, debit card or e-check. Please see the acceptance agreement for service charges.
If you have any questions, please contact the City Comptroller’s Office at 315-393-1860.
