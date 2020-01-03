MASSENA — Any local and regional business that wants to participate in or learn more about the upcoming Massena Fishing Expo, scheduled for Feb. 14 to 16 at the St. Lawrence Centre mall, is invited to meet with the organizer on Tuesday.
Dan Kenney will promote the event and meet with local and regional businesses at 6 p.m. at the mall.
Mr. Kenney is a fishing expo veteran. He has operated and promoted the New England Fishing Expo in Massachusetts since 2012, as well as the New Hampshire Outdoor Expo. The town of Massena has been an exhibitor at the New England Fishing Expo for the past five years.
Now he’s bringing the expo to Massena, where the St. Lawrence River was ranked as the number one fishing water in the world by BASS magazine. The three-day expo will showcase local and regional trades, talents and trends that will be the highlights of the 2020 fishing experience for both professional and novice anglers.
The expo will feature all things related to fishing and fun, including the latest in lures, fishing boats, trailers, camping gear, kayaks, all-terrain vehicles, guides and techniques that will highlight the 2020 fishing season. There will also be information on lodges and camps that cater to the outdoors family.
Anglers, manufacturers and professionals are also scheduled to be on hand, and seminars that can provide training techniques will also be offered to the public. Top professionals will display their products that include locally crafted lures, new technology and new devices to enhance the sport. Boats, trailers and products from local and regional businesses will also be on display.
“I hand-selected this area for our expansion into a new market based on the fact that the north country is considered the number one freshwater fishing area in the country with the incredible bass fisheries, walleye, muskie, panfish and of course, ice fishing. All of these areas will be covered in our inaugural expo,” Mr. Kenney said.
Massena played host to the 2019 Costa Fishing League Worldwide (FLW) Series Northern Division in September. Since then, FLW and Major League Fishing have combined, and they’ve selected Massena as the site of their first-ever Pro-Circuit Championship Tournament. Donald Meissner, promotion director for the town of Massena, had told Town Council members that Massena was selected because of the reception the visitors had in September.
FLW representatives will be on hand during the expo to explain what their plans are for 2020. Visitors can learn how to join the clubs and become part of the FLW fishing family.
“We need to craft this growth in such a way to bring new excitement to our region. The visitors who come into our area will need amenities such as lodging, food, and supplies. Local businesses can offer basic products and services that will help visitors enjoy our pristine outdoors,” Mr. Meissner said.
“We anticipate that our local business community will continue to grow as more and more visitors come to our area to discover the power that is Massena. We hope that every owner of our local businesses will make a special attempt to attend this meeting and learn how we can all grow together,” he said.
For more information about the event, businesses can call 315-322-1125 to make inquiries or to register for the meeting.
