MASSENA — Now that the village of Massena has officially been named a recipient of state Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding, a planning committee will begin meeting to decide how to best use the $10 million.
The kick-off meeting of the DRI Local Planning Committee is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be held via Zoom, but is open to the public and will include an opportunity for public comment at the end of the meeting. Registration is required and can be completed on the Massena DRI website, www.Massena.DRI.com.
The initiative is being headed by New York Acting Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez. Communities receive support from private sector experts and a team of state agency staff led by the Department of State in close partnership with Empire State Development, and state Homes and Community Renewal.
Mayor Gregory M. Paquin and Patrick J. Kelly, CEO of the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency, will co-chair the Local Planning Committee, which will also include local and regional leaders, stakeholders and community representatives. Committee members will attend a variety of meetings to brainstorm ideas, provide direction to consultants, review planning products and prioritize actions.
The consultant team that was selected to help develop the DRI strategic investment plan is being led by M.J. Engineering and Land Surveying, Clifton Park. It includes CLA SITE Landscape Architecture, Engineering and Planning; Hamlin Design Group; Highland Planning; E.M. Perrick and Company; and Captain Consults LLC.
In addition, public engagement will be part of the planning process. Public workshops and engagement activities will be scheduled throughout the effort. That will ensure that all stakeholders have ample opportunity to be informed about the DRI process and its intended outcomes. The public will be able to comment on the study as it progresses, express concerns and contribute ideas, and participate in building a consensus about the vision for downtown and other outcomes, culminating in a locally supported DRI Strategic Investment Plan.
“This is an exciting time for the Massena community. The Downtown Revitalization Initiative is the opportunity for Massena to reinvent our downtown corridor, our local economy and Massena itself,” Mr. Paquin said. “We look forward to working with the Local Planning Committee, New York state and community members to begin our transformation. It is time for Massena to move forward and I am honored to be part of this process.”
Mr. Kelly said it is an “incredible opportunity” to revitalize downtown.
“The combination of planning resources, agency partners and funding the state is making available through the DRI provides an incredible opportunity to accelerate the revitalization of downtown Massena. I’m excited to work with Mayor Paquin, this team and the community to make the most of the opportunity,” he said.
State officials announced in December that the village of Massena is one of the North Country Regional Economic Development Council’s DRI recipients for the program’s fifth round. The fifth round included $20 million for each of the state’s 10 economic development regions. Tupper Lake was awarded the North Country REDC’s other $10 million prize.
Barbara Rice, state assistant secretary for economic development, visited Massena to personally share the news.
More information about the Downtown Revitalization Initiative can be found at www.ny.gov/dri.
