OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Land Bank has reached a significant milestone by recently selling its first rehabilitated home.
The home, located on Lafayette Street, was one of the first properties that the Ogdensburg Land Bank acquired from the City of Ogdensburg through its tax foreclosure process. Formed in 2018, the Ogdensburg Land Bank’s mission is “to facilitate the return of vacant, abandoned, underutilized, and tax delinquent properties in the City of Ogdensburg to productive tax-paying use to stabilize neighborhoods, improve the quality of life, and strengthen the local economy.”
It was remodeled and placed on the market and recently sold through a real estate agent hired by the Ogdensburg Land Bank. The names of the new property owners and the address are being withheld by The Journal to give them privacy.
“I think it’s a great milestone for us,” said Chairman Phil Cosmo, “We learned a lot. This first house sale we learned a lot of different things. To be able to put one on the tax rolls is a big accomplishment and hopefully we will have many more over the next several years. So I think it’s quite an accomplishment for us.”
It did have its challenges, according to Cosmo. Finding contractors was one and then having a revolving door of interested buyers show interest and then bow out until the final buyer eventually purchased the property.
“When we started I had no idea, I had no concept of where we were going to end up, but I think the program, the state program is probably one of the best they have ever come up with to cut through a lot of governmental red tape to get things done. That’s been my selling point to people that this is a program that is a win-win.”
Andrea Smith, executive director, said that the Lafayette Street residence was one of 13 properties that the land bank took ownership in the fall of 2018. The home had received extensive rehabilitation in order to get it back on the market.
“It wasn’t a gut rehab, but it was a full rehab,” said Smith. Proceeds from the sale of the home will go back into the land bank coffers to continue its work.
Ten out of those 13 original properties were demolished. That allowed the city to be rid of a number of dilapidated homes, according to Jim Morrison, the vice chair of the land bank.
“It’s such a win-win for the city, for potential homeowners to have the ability to take properties that have been blighted or however you want to term them, and get rid of them so there’s greenspace that someone can do something else with,” said Morrison, “We’re hoping that we can ultimately acquire more properties so we can continue the ball rolling.”
The land bank demolished three more homes in 2021 - 918 Mansion Ave., 517 Rensselaer Ave., and 327 Madison Ave.
Land bank projects will continue into 2022. Renovations have begun at 332 Park St. as well as 625 Franklin St. It had recently accepted bids to rehabilitate 416 Greene St., the former Ashne Zophen Synagogue.
And lastly, two homes built by St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES students as part of the Building Trades program were purchased by the land bank and placed on vacant lots 520 Barre St. and 902 Ogden St. All that remains for those to go into the housing market are finishing touches.
The 2021 projects were paid for through $1.13 million in funding provided by Enterprise Community Partners Community Revitalization Initiative (CRI).
Future funding for the land bank is being sought, but it will continue to be active with its current batch of properties.
“There is an opportunity to continue to be fairly aggressive,” said Smith.
