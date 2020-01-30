MASSENA — A man was pulled from his burning apartment earlier this month after a search team found him unconscious in his bathroom.
At around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, the Massena Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Kaneb Apartments on Highland Road. Chief Paul Brownell said crews were on scene within five minutes and found smoke coming from the windows of an upstairs apartment. As tenants and firefighters helped elder tenants escape, a rescue team was told there was a man still inside the burning apartment.
Mr. Brownell said one team dragged a hose up the stairs to find the fire, while a second team went in to search for the occupant. The first team went through the front door of the apartment and found a couch on fire straight ahead in the living room. The rescue team then began searching. The kitchen was to the left of the living room and the bedrooms to the right. There was no one calling for help and smoke had filled the apartment, Mr. Brownell said.
“There was little fire but there was a lot of smoke,” he said.
Room by room the team searched until they found the man in his bathroom and unconscious. The man wasn’t breathing, but thanks to the Massena Rescue Squad and additional firefighters waiting outside, he was resuscitated and transported to Massena Memorial Hospital.
“This is what we train for,” Mr. Brownell said.
An investigative team would later deem the fire as accidental. Mr. Brownell said the man his team rescued is now doing well and living in a nursing home in Massena. The Massena fire department posted details on the fire to its Facebook page Thursday morning. Mr. Brownell said there were rumors circulating about his department’s response, that it took them forever to get there, so they wanted to set the record straight.
“It wasn’t too bad,” he said, “There were just a few negative posts that involved us.”
In the post, the Massena department thanked others that responded that morning, including the Massena Permanent Firefighters, Massena Rescue, New York State Police, Massena Electric Department and their county cars and investigators.
“Most importantly, thank you to our volunteers for showing up, acting quickly and professionally, and getting the job done,” the post said. “Massena Fire is here for you!”
