GOUVERNEUR — First responders successfully rescued a man and his dog after his house caught on fire early Wednesday morning.
At about 12:45 a.m., the Gouverneur Fire Department responded to a fire on Little York Road in the town of Fowler. Crews found a garage and nearby vehicle fully engulfed. The back of the house was in flames as well.
Firefighters found one person and a dog sleeping in the living room of the house. They were able to get them out safely, according to a Facebook post by the Gouverneur Fire Department.
“The engine crews did a great job knocking the fire down limiting the damage to the dwelling to the rear of the structure,” the post reads. “The garage and vehicle were a total loss. There were no injuries reported.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.