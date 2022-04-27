OGDENSBURG — The Port of Ogdensburg has its first ship of the season docked and unloading windmill blades.
The MV Ronnie, sailing under the flag of Antigua and Barbuda, carried 36 blades for a wind project in Lewis County.
Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority Executive Director Steven J. Lawrence said 30 people, including 20 stevedores as well as truck drivers and crane operators, will unload the blades over two days.
He said they expect six to eight more vessels in the coming months, some of which will drop off more components for the wind farm.
The OBPA is planning to expand its 1,200-foot dock. The project would add another 550 feet.
“It’ll increase storage of bulk materials, and it will increase efficiency where we don’t have to move product around,” Mr. Lawrence said.
The MV Ronnie was built in 2021. The ship is 474 feet long, 75 feet wide and currently has a 22.5-foot draught, according to marinetraffic.com.
