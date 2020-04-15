MASSENA — The following lunches will be served at First United Methodist Church, 189 Main St., Massena.
April 14 — Chicken and biscuit, mashed potato, veg, roll
April 15 — Beef barley soup, turkey salad sandwich, applesauce muffin
April 16 — Goulash, Veg, roll, Dessert
April 17 — Macaroni and cheese with hot dogs, veggie, crisp
April 20 — Baked sausage ziti, vinegarette veggies, roll
April 21 — Pulled pork, cole slaw, homemade baked beans
April 22 — Pork fried rice, fruit salad cup
April 23 — Baked chicken, fried rice, vegetable, roll
To reserve your lunch, please call the church office at 315-769-8036 between 9 a.m. and noon with your name, number of lunches needed and what day. This will ensure they have enough lunches made ahead of time.
