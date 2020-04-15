Church lunch menus listed

MASSENA — The following lunches will be served at First United Methodist Church, 189 Main St., Massena.

April 14 — Chicken and biscuit, mashed potato, veg, roll

April 15 — Beef barley soup, turkey salad sandwich, applesauce muffin

April 16 — Goulash, Veg, roll, Dessert

April 17 — Macaroni and cheese with hot dogs, veggie, crisp

April 20 — Baked sausage ziti, vinegarette veggies, roll

April 21 — Pulled pork, cole slaw, homemade baked beans

April 22 — Pork fried rice, fruit salad cup

April 23 — Baked chicken, fried rice, vegetable, roll

To reserve your lunch, please call the church office at 315-769-8036 between 9 a.m. and noon with your name, number of lunches needed and what day. This will ensure they have enough lunches made ahead of time.

