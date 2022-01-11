OGDENSBURG — The city of Ogdensburg has a new deputy mayor.
Steven M. Fisher was appointed deputy mayor Monday night for 2022 and 2023. Councilor John A. Rishe had been the deputy mayor since January 2020.
The change was planned, according to Mr. Rishe.
“Steve and I had a conversation a couple years ago and I indicated to him that I thought he should have the position after two years. It’s a two-year term, and I think he will do a good job and I support him. Man of my word, Steve,” Mr. Rishe said before the vote.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly, Mr. Fisher, Mr. Rishe and Councilor William B. Dillabough voted for the appointment while Councilors Michael B. Powers, Daniel E. Skamperle and Nichole L. Kennedy voted against.
“Congratulations Steve, I know you’ll do a good job, as John did before,” Mr. Skelly said.
In other business Monday night:
• The city has contracted with the Development Authority of the North Country to manage its water and wastewater facilities for this year. DANC provides management services for the city’s water and wastewater facilities, as it does for several other municipal facilities, including in Carthage, Clayton and Malone.
Approved by the City Council, DANC will be paid an annual fee of $163,000 for management services from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022. It will be approved on a yearly basis by the city. If the city wants to move forward in 2023 and 2024, the cost would be $166,000 and $170,000, respectively.
• Council amended the Ogdensburg City Charter to affirm the city’s responsibility for the enforcement of delinquent city school district taxes.
• Council selected GAR Associates LLC, Williamsville, to complete a city-wide reassessment project for the tax roll in 2023 at a cost not to exceed $275,000.
• Council approved a contract with Paradigm Environmental LLC, Poughkeepsie, to perform asbestos surveys at city-owned property for a sum not to exceed $30,850. Properties that will be surveyed include 1127 Pickering St., 7 Brown St., 405 King St., 529 King St., 131 Paterson St., 1503 Greene St., 624 Irvin St., 504 Irvin St., 1907 Jay St., 605 Morris St., 402 New York Ave., 1000 Jefferson Ave. and 720 Mechanic St.
• Council approved a resolution to apply for a Northern New York Community Foundation Grant of up to $2,500 to purchase kayaks and life vests that would expand the city’s summer youth camp offerings for teens and young adults. They would be able to learn paddling techniques, safety procedures, kayak etiquette and how to enter and exit the water safely.
• Rick Pirie and Mary Louise Markert were appointed to three-year terms on the Tree Commission. Their terms will end on Dec. 31, 2024.
