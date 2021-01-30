OGDENSBURG — The St. Lawrence County Deputies Association will be hosting an ice fishing derby with proceeds going to Sgt. Ryan Shelly to help in his fight against salivary gland cancer.
The derby is being held Feb. 6 from daylight until 5 p.m. All participants must be signed up by Feb 3.
The derby is open boundaries within St. Lawrence County and has a $20 entry fee. The association is urging participants to follow COVID-19 guidelines implemented by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and St. Lawrence County Public Health Department.
“A lot of people have said this is not how things are traditionally done and my response is, this isn’t a traditional time and we have to make some adjustments,” County Detective Rick Engle said.
There will be no weigh-in due to pandemic circumstances and guidelines but the Deputies Association is asking participants to send pictures with their fish to their Facebook page, St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Upon signing up, participants will be entered into a lottery drawing for prizes. Winners will be announced on the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page and contacted by phone.
“We’ve had some donations from some local businesses like gift cards and other prizes,” Mr. Engle said. “Most of the prizes will be cash prizes just so we can eliminate having people gather to collect the prizes. People are welcome to collect their prize at our offices but we’ll be offering the option of mailing them as well.”
A third of the donations collected will be going toward the prizes but the remaining amount will be going to Mr. Shelly and his family who was recently diagnosed with a rare form of salivary gland cancer.
Mr. Engle noted that Mr. Shelly had no previous risk factors.
The deputies are hopeful that the money raised at the derby will help to cover some of Mr. Shelly’s expenses.
“As we all know, not everything’s covered on your health insurance,” Mr. Engle said. “He’s going to have things to pay for like traveling, meals, and possible childcare for his three young kids.”
Signups are at various locations which include: Gray’s Gun Shop on Scott Road in Lisbon; J & R Bait n Tackle Shop on Brown Road in Lisbon; Fisherman’s Cove on State Highway 58 in Macomb; Black Lake Marina on County Route 6 in Edwardsville; The Country Store on State Highway 56 in Hannawa Falls; Lamphere’s Market on State Highway 11B in Hopkinton; Country Corner Market on State Highway 11 in West Stockholm; Smith Al Superette on State Highway 56 in Norfolk; TNT Tackle on State Highway 58 in Edwards; U-Bs Mercantile on State Highway 3 in Oswegatchie; Hosmer’s Marina on East River Street in Ogdensburg; and Seavys Point Store on State Highway 3 in South Colton.
More information can be found on the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page and for any questions, contact Sergeant Ben Rockwood at 315-379-2761.
