MASSENA — Restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic have led to the cancellation of two fishing tournaments that were scheduled for this summer in Massena.
In a press release issued Tuesday, town of Massena officials said that, in consultation with Fishing League Worldwide (FLW), they have opted not to hold two tournaments at the Massena Intake.
The FLW Fishing Toyota Series 2020 tournament-St. Lawrence River was scheduled for July 9 to 13, and the 2020 FLW Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Championship was scheduled for Aug. 24 through 29.
Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said COVID-19 restrictions, including the need for out-of-town visitors to quarantine, made it difficult to hold the tournaments.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has announced that individuals traveling from Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah will now have to quarantine for 14 days when they enter New York.
“The decision to require quarantine of the ‘out of area tournament staff and visitors’ is both impractical and not likely to occur, given the proposed tournament schedule and the nature of fishing tournaments,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said in a statement.
“While we are eager to bring these tournaments to the North Country, we need to be mindful of the impact that a resurgence of the pandemic would have on the communities of Upstate New York,” he said.
Mr. O’Shaughnessy said that, while they were excited to bring these types of events to Massena, “we are unwilling to take the chance of bringing COVID to our community.”
“Upon consideration of all the factors currently in play, we understand the decision of the tournament promoters to terminate their scheduled tournaments for 2020 in New York State. We eagerly anticipate their return to New York in 2021 and in the future,” he said.
Donald Meissner, Massena director of tournament, said in a statement that he was also disappointed, “but with all the uncertainties surrounding COVID and how New York State is dealing with it, we are unwilling to take chances with our community’s health. We want to see these events come back to Massena in a big way and remain fully committed to hosting all of these great events for a full schedule of angling events in 2021.”
Mr. Meissner told the Massena Town Council during their June meeting that the tournaments were still a go, although dates had changed.
The 2020 Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit regular season schedule had been shortened from seven events to six this year. After completing three events in the original 2020 schedule, FLW suspended the Pro Circuit on March 22 in an abundance of caution surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
Massena was one of four stops for the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit this summer. The others are Dayton, Tenn. from June 23 to 26; La Crosse, Wis. from July 29 to Aug. 1; and Trenton, Mich. from Aug. 11 to 14.
FLW had also canceled single-day fishing mini-camps that were scheduled to be held in conjunction with the 2020 Tackle Warehouse Pro circuit events because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They said that a three-day summer camp, traditionally held at Murray State University in Murray, Ky., had been shifted to three single-day mini-camps in response to the coronavirus pandemic and to allow more anglers, coaches and boat captains an opportunity to attend.
With continuing concerns about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the mini-camps were canceled for the year, including one that was scheduled for Aug. 25 at the Massena Intake.
Other non-FLW tournaments that were scheduled this year are still a go, as of Tuesday. They include the Bass Nation Tour on Aug. 16, Cashion Rods Tour on Sept. 12, New England Team Tour Qualifier on Sept. 19, Big Bass Blowout on Sept. 26 and 27, and Phoenix Bass Fishing League on Oct. 3 and 4.
