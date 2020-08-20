MASSENA — Although its Massena fishing tournaments were canceled this year because of COVID-19, Fishing League Worldwide is already discussing bringing a major tournament to Massena next July.
Town Sports-Fishing Promotion Director Donald Meissner told the Massena Town Council on Wednesday that he had been in touch with Chris Hoover, national site sales director for FLW.
“They are so appreciative of what Massena’s done that they are planning one of their major events here in July of next year,” Mr. Meissner said.
He said FLW may release its 2021 national schedule “within the next week or two,” and Mr. Meissner said another potential large event in Massena could have the “largest TV carriage of any event that they’ve done so far.”
Town officials had announced in June that, in consultation with FLW, they were canceling two tournaments that were scheduled for the Massena Intake because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The FLW Fishing Toyota Series 2020 tournament-St. Lawrence River was scheduled for July 9 to 13, and the 2020 FLW Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Championship was scheduled for Aug. 24 through 29.
FLW also canceled single-day fishing mini-camps that were scheduled to be held in conjunction with the 2020 Tackle Warehouse Pro circuit events because of the COVID-19 pandemic. One of those mini-camps had been scheduled for Aug. 25 at the Massena Intake.
Mr. Meissner said, although it was a difficult decision, he felt officials were correct in canceling those tournaments, as well as others that had been scheduled in Massena because of the pandemic. He said the concerns were the possible spread of the virus and the closure of businesses because of the pandemic.
Now, he said, it’s time to start planning for 2021.
“Whatever the date is, we start right now. We get the businesses involved and make this the biggest thing they’ve seen anywhere,” he said.
