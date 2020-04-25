OGDENSBURG — One afternoon in February, a table full of some of Ogdensburg’s biggest boosters was brimming with enthusiasm at the Dobisky Center. This was a group of veteran event organizers getting ready for what could be the biggest thing to hit the ’burg in a long time.
Major League Fishing was going to bring its unique bass fishing tournament to Ogdensburg and the St. Lawrence River in the summer and the ideas on how to raise money, plan a party and lift the city’s reputation were hard to contain.
Now, with the coronavirus casting a shadow over the world, planners are waiting. Waiting and hoping.
City Parks and Recreation Director Matthew Curatolo is still holding teleconferences with Major League Fishing officials and with the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce about the event, but other activity surrounding the tournament has ground to a halt.
“We’re kind of in a precarious situation right now,” Mr. Curatolo said. “There is a chance that we might not be able to hold it but everything is so much up in the air that we just don’t really know.”
The tournament is scheduled to run from June 26 through July 1.
“We’ve put everything right on hold,” Mr. Curatolo said. “We’ve stopped fundraising. We are trying to take a wait and see attitude.”
The question is that even if the tournament can be held, nobody knows what it would look like.
“We’re not quite sure what kind of guidelines we are going to be facing in the future,” Mr. Curatolo said. “Large festival type gatherings might not even be allowed.”
At the meeting in February, City Councilor Nichole Kennedy presented a tentative schedule from the entertainment committee. Plans were in the works for a carnival, a block party, parades, music and barbecues.
“We’ve already booked bands,” Mr. Curatolo said Friday. “If we have to cancel we are just going to have to start calling people.”
